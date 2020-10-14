Flintshire Schools: 13 year groups self isolating following positive Covid-19 cases

Pupils from thirteen year groups across nine Flintshire schools are currently self-isolating as a precaution following a number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The latest school to take action is Connah’s Quay High School where the year 11 cohort have been told to remain at home and self-isolate.

It is the second year group at the school to go into self-isolation, the year group 7 are due back at school on Thursday following a period of self-isolation.

Flintshire County Council’s Chief Officer for Education and Youth, Claire Homard, said:





“The County Council has been informed of and is advising on a confirmed case of Covid-19 at Connah’s Quay High School.

The school has followed all the appropriate protocols and engaged with the NHS Test, Trace and Protect (TTP) Team and the Council’s Environmental Health Team.

“Pupils identified as close contacts of the confirmed case have been informed and are now self-isolating in line with national guidance.

This new advice relates only to the Year 11 cohort at the current time and some pupils identified on a school bus.

Year 7 pupils are due to return to school tomorrow after completing their period of self-isolation.”

Headteacher, Amanda Harrison said “ The school has robust arrangements in place for the ongoing teaching of pupils who are self-isolating, through a range of well-established digital platform, and all teachers will be working hard to ensure the continuity of learning for Year 11 pupils during this time”.

The rest of the school remains open and it is not necessary for any other child to self-isolate, stay away from school or to be tested, unless they are advised to do so by the TTP team or if they develop symptoms of Covid-19.

Parents are encouraged to remain calm but vigilant and not send their child to school if they are unwell. If a parent believes their child is showing symptoms of Covid-19 they should book a test by going to https://gov.wales/apply-coronavirus-covid-19-test

The other Flintshire schools with pupils self isolationing are:

Mountain Lane – year 5

Southdown – nursery

Castell Alun – 8,9, 12 & 13

Broughton – Year 5

Y Waun – Foundation Unit

Trelogan – Foundation Unit

Hawarden – Year 10

Mold Alun – Year 11

Connah’s Quay High School – Year 7, 11