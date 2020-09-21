Flintshire residents warned about fake jury service call-up text message which currently circulating

Flintshire Trading Standards Department is warning residents of a scam text concerning Jury Service.

The bogus texts invite recipients to perform jury service or delay it at cost.

The texts host a link to a scam website clad in UK Government branding which asks the target to confirm that they can perform the service, or to postpone jury service for six months at a fee of £34.99.

The texts are yet another scam hitting the public at a time of increased vulnerability due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





Katherine Hart, Lead Officer at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute, said: “I am deeply concerned about this scam because the website accompanying it looks so real and designed with the most authoritative branding – the Government.

Also, the fact that members of the public may be fined if they do not reply to an official jury summons may provoke panic in those who receive this fake message.”

“An official jury summons will never ask you to pay a fee for postponing service.

A real summons will ask you to confirm whether or not you can go and to explain your reasons for being unavailable.

Any message mentioning exchanging money is a red flag and should be ignored.”

If you think you’ve been scammed, report it to Action Fraud at www.gov.uk/coronavirus-fraud-and-cyber-crime.

To report text or email scams, contact the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) by emailing report@phishing.gov.uk