Flintshire Record Office want your old school photo’s.

Flintshire Record Office is appealing for old school photographs particularly from the Deeside area.

The Record Office is holding a School Nostalgia Day on Thursday, 5 October to encourage people to bring in their school photographs.

If you can’t bear to be parted from them, bring them in and they can be scanned and returned.

Principal Archivist, Claire Harrington, said:

“We have hundreds of school photographs in the archive but still have gaps, particularly in the Deeside area, although we welcome photographs of any area because the more we have, the better the record will be for future generations.

If you have class photographs in a drawer or in the attic, please bring them in. It doesn’t matter whether they are 100 years old or 1 year old, we need to have a comprehensive record.”

The School Nostalgia Day will take place on Thursday 5 October 2017 between 2pm and 4.30pm at the Old Rectory, Rectory Lane, Hawarden (down the lane by the side of the Post Office), CH5 3NR.

On the day there will be an exhibition of old school photographs and displays of school log books which offer a fascinating history of the changing face of education, a time when the School Inspector’s report was just a paragraph long; when children paid a coal tally and were absent to collect the harvest; when disease was commonplace and national holidays were celebrated.

There will be free tea, coffee and cake and a quiz based on a 1950s 11 plus exam with the winner receiving an hour’s free research carried out by a member of staff from the Record Office.

If you cant make it on the day you can take your old school photograph along another time just ring the Record Office on 01244 532364 to make an appointment.