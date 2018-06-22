Flintshire pupils take to the skies for dream cockpit experience

A group of lucky youngsters took the controls of a light aircraft during a special day of flying lessons at Airbus’ Broughton site today.

Twenty Year 9 pupils from Ysgol Treffynnon in Holywell have been taking part in the Airbus Foundation’s first ever Flying Challenge programme in Wales which culminated in the big Flying Day with leading aviation charity partner fly2help.

Airbus Community Relations Manager Phil McGraa said:

“The Flying Challenge programme gives a cohort of students a unique and potentially life-changing opportunity to work with Airbus mentors, as well as to develop workplace skills and a love of learning.

“The Flying Day represented a thrilling finale to the programme where the pupils will take to the skies in a Piper Cherokee aircraft and be given a flying lesson with a serving commercial airline pilot, even getting a chance to take control of the plane.”

The Flying Challenge programme is the Airbus Foundation’s largest international youth mentoring scheme and included 20 weekly sessions at Airbus where youngsters were given an insight into aerospace engineering and other careers in aviation.

The Holywell students worked with committed employee mentors at Airbus in Broughton to complete a skills portfolio and achieve a natwionally recognised qualification. A graduation ceremony will take place at the school next month.