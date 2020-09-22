Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 22nd Sep 2020

Flintshire Police 'remain vigilant BUT no reports of dog thefts despite concerns

Police in Flintshire have issued an update following “continued concerns” amongst the public over possible dog thefts locally.

There have been a large number of reports circulating on social media about the suspicious behaviour by individuals “looking to steal dogs.”

Posts have been shared on Facebook community groups claiming criminals are using cable ties and chalk to mark properties with pets.

A spokesperson for South Flintshire Police said: “We have been made aware of continued concerns and circulations around dog thefts in South Flintshire. We can confirm there have been no reported thefts, however, we encourage you to remain vigilant and safeguard your pet.”


Last month Community Safety Sergeant Ali Sharp said; “Dogs are often part of the family and their loss or theft is devastating for owners.
“Across the UK demand for dogs increased during lock-down and as the demand increased so did the price, which has sadly led to dogs in some areas being stolen with a view to being sold on at a high price.

“I would urge all owners to make sure their dogs are microchipped and to take extra care to deter thieves and protect their pets.”

Please ensure your dog is microchipped and, if they are kept outside, that their kennels are secure. ”

“If you are buying a dog please only do so from reputable breeders or contact one of the many animal rescue centres across North Wales. “



