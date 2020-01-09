News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flintshire police celebrate the ‘pungent smell of victory’ after 34 hour wait for evidence to exit suspected drug dealer

Published: Thursday, Jan 9th, 2020
Police were forced to play a waiting game with a suspected drug dealer who they believed had swallowed packets of Class A drugs.

Officers said a “pungent smell” wafted through their offices yesterday following a long wait for the bowels of a Merseyside man – who’d been arrested on suspicion of intent to supply Class A drugs – to release the evidence. 

After an “excruciating” 34-hour wait the man ‘delivered’ two packets of suspected Class A drugs.

An update of the North Flintshire Police Facebook page says:

“The pungent smell of victory wafts throughout our office again a male from Merseyside has been arrested for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and after (what we assume to be) an excruciating 34-hour stay in custody has decided to “deliver” 2 packages to us.

He is released on bail but we will catch up with him shortly. He even had the audacity to call the officers who arrested him “S**t at their jobs”
Oh the irony…..”

