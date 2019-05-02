Plans for more than 50 homes in Oakenholt approved

Plans for more than 50 new homes in a village in Flintshire have been approved.

The proposals by Anwyl Homes form part of the latest phase of the Croes Atti development in Oakenholt, near Flint, where hundreds of houses have already been built.

Some politicians raised concerns about the scale of the overall scheme.

However, they were told the principle of allowing it had already been established by a previous application for the same site.

Officers from Flintshire Council backed the fresh plans relating to 51 properties, which they said only related to changes in the type and layout of houses.

But Cllr Patrick Heesom said he hoped it would signal the end of development in the area.

Speaking on behalf of Oakenholt representative Rita Johnson, who was unable to attend today's planning meeting, he said: "As the local member, she's had considerable difficulty with this application site in that it came from an area of investment that we might not have committed to knowing what we know now.

“This was the most sensible part of the site and I just hope it puts and end to any further development in Oakenholt.”

In 2013, work on the development unearthed evidence of a Roman settlement, including a well-preserved section of Roman road, as well as pottery and buildings.

Further investigations have been carried out by The Clwyd Powys Archaeological Trust ahead of the latest proposals, but no further discoveries were made.

Cllr Owen Thomas expressed his disappointment at the lack of affordable housing included in the plans.

He was told the council could only demand the ten per cent which was agreed at the time of the original application.

In a report, chief planning officer Andrew Farrow said: “The original outline planning permission for the entire development was accompanied by a unilateral undertaking which committed the developer to requirements both set out in the original and subsequent full and reserved matter applications.

“The undertaking requires that the developer will provide for affordable housing for the number of dwellings justified by the Housing Needs Survey up to a maximum of ten per cent of the dwellings proposed on the applicant’s parts of the site.

“The application is for 51 houses so the maximum units which could be required on this part of the site for affordable housing is five.”

The scheme was backed by the majority of councillors present at County Hall in Mold with no votes against and just one abstention.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).