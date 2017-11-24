Flintshire organisations join together to support White Ribbon Campaign

Organisations from across Flintshire have joined together to run events throughout this week to show their support the White Ribbon Campaign for an end to violence against women.

Flintshire County Council members, officers, local residents, partner agencies, construction workers and members of the fire services are among many who have been wearing white ribbons to promote awareness of the campaign, which aims to eliminate all forms of violence against women.

Flintshire County Council members joined partner agencies including DASU (Domestic Abuse Safety Unit), BAWSO (which provides specialist services to people from Black and Ethnic Minority backgrounds), Age Concern and Hafan Cymru at the Queensferry Fire Station today, Friday 24 November, marking White Ribbon Day and International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

An event earlier in the week held at Deeside College aimed to promote the campaign amongst young people and to raise awareness of support services available. Flintshire County Council’s Streetscene team showed their support by wearing the white ribbon.

Councillor Chris Bithell, Cabinet Member for Public Protection, said:

“Flintshire has fully supported this cause for many years. Talking to young people and explaining the issues is just one of the ways to spread message the. Wearing a white ribbon is another great way to show support.”

Councillor Bernie Attridge, Deputy Leader of Flintshire County Council, and the White Ribbon Campaign Ambassador for Flintshire said:

“In 2014, Flintshire became the first Local Authority in North Wales to receive the White Ribbon Town Award for Councils. This shows our commitment to ending violence against women, and also our support of the international White Ribbon Campaign. Violence against women is completely unacceptable.”

The campaign www.whiteribboncampaign.co.uk invites people to pledge their support.