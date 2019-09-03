Flintshire MP’s give their views ahead of a “week in Parliament unlike one ever seen in our history”

Flintshire MP’s Mark Tami and David Hanson have spoken of their concerns around a No-Deal Brexit and the potential threat that poses to jobs and livelihoods locally.

The two Labour MP’s return to Parliament today, the first day back after the summer recess, and are set to vote on a bill to extend the date of Brexit to January 31, 2020 in the event of no deal being agreed or passed through Parliament.

The bill is supported by members from across opposition parties and so call ‘rebel’ Conservative MP’s.

If they succeed, Prime Minister Boris Johnson could call a general election on 14 October.

Delyn MP David Hanson told Deeside.com, “this week in Parliament will be unlike one ever seen in our history.”

He said: “Parliament has already voted against no deal Brexit and the UK Government is simply ignoring that.

I will be voting for the Bill which seeks to block a no deal Brexit to ensure that jobs are protected in Delyn and our national security is not harmed.

The Prime Minister does not have the choice over which laws he abides by.

If Parliament passes a law that blocks a no deal Brexit he must abide by it.

No one is above the law and no one gets to choose which laws they follow.”

Mr Hanson says he fears that a political crisis may become a constitutional one if the UK Government “continues in this manner.”

“The Bill we wish to implement seeks to protect people’s livelihoods and should not be seen as a political game; something I fear the Prime Minister is doing.

No deal poses a very real threat to Delyn.

We cannot ignore the fact that crashing out of the EU means that the supply chains to Airbus, Toyota and Vauxhall are broken with no alternative in place. This will drive up costs and put the future of these factories at risk.” Said the Delyn MP.

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami told Deeside.com his focus this week will be to “ensure we avoid a No-Deal scenario and I will be working hard with colleagues to ensure this government does not force one upon us.

My priorities are the jobs and well-being of my constituents, a No-Deal could jeopardise both of these especially as thousands of high skilled manufacturing jobs in Alyn and Deeside depend on a close relationship with Europe.

I have always respected people’s opinions on Brexit, however those who are advocating a No-Deal are gambling with people’s livelihoods, and for me that isn’t right.”

A total of 34 out of Wales’ 40 MPs are expected to back the bill put forward by Labour MP Hilary Benn.

For those interested – the Institute for Government has produced this ‘explainer’ on how MP’s plan to stop a No-Deal Brexit on 31 October

MPs have decided that their main attempt to stop a No-Deal Brexit should focus on passing legislation which would force the government to act. This involves a three-step process.

MPs need to pass a Standing Order No. 24 motion (an emergency debate motion) on 3 September to take control of the order paper the following day. They also need to pass a business motion to allow a new bill to go through all Commons stages on 4 September. MPs then need to pass the bill itself. It will then need to go to the Lords, who will need to pass it before Parliament is prorogued.

What does the EU Withdrawal (No.6) Bill say?

MPs have now published the bill they plan to pass. The aim of the bill is to require the prime minister to ask for an extension to the Article 50 negotiating period to avoid a no-deal Brexit on 31 October. To do this the bill says:

If MPs haven’t approved a deal in a meaningful vote, or approved leaving the EU without a deal by 19 October, then the prime minister must send a letter (specifically worded in the bill) to the president of the European Council which seeks an extension to Article 50 until 31 January 2020. If the EU agrees to the date, then the prime minister should also agree. If the EU proposes an alternative date, then the prime minister should agree to it, unless MPs do not vote for a motion – within two days – which approves the date suggested by the EU. The bill does not stop the prime minister from agreeing an extension to Article 50 himself. If an extension is agreed, then the bill requires the secretary of state for exiting the EU to publish a report on progress made on negotiations by 30 November 2019. MPs would then have five days to vote on an amendable motion to approve the report. If MPs don’t pass the motion approving the report – or the motion is amended – the secretary of state is required to publish a further report by 10 January 2020. The bill requires the secretary of state to publish further reports every 28 calendar days from 7 February 2020 until the UK reaches a deal with the EU – or the House of Commons decides it doesn’t need to. The bill amends the EU Withdrawal Act 2018 to say that ministers “must” amend the date of exit by statutory instrument, rather than “may” amend the date of exit.

Deeside.com has asked Alyn and Deeside Conservative Association for it’s view on today’s proceedings in Parliament and the article will be updated accordingly if they respond.