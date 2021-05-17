Flintshire headteacher urging parents to be ‘alert for symptoms of Covid’ following new case identified at high school

The headteacher of a Flintshire High School is urging parents to be “alert for symptoms of Covid” following a positive case identified at his school.

Hawarden High School head Mr Simon Budgen said the school received notification of a positive Covid case in Year 11 over the weekend.

Mr Budgen said all the close contacts of the pupil and families have been “emailed a letter informing them of the need to self-isolate.”

“All other pupils, including Year 11 pupils who have not been identified as contacts, can attend school on Monday.”

Mr Budgen went on to say: “Please do continue to be alert for symptoms of Covid in your child and obtain a test, if necessary.”

Pupils in England will no longer be required to wear face masks in school from today but Wales has not yet relaxed the rules.

Dr Giri Shanker from Public Health Wales said last week that the issue of facemasks in classrooms was “under active consideration in the technical advisory group and colleagues are collecting all evidence including inputs on Public Health Wales.”

He said: “We will be able to make an informed assessment of whether we can move to non-use of face coverings in school straight away, or we do need some more evidence to accumulate.”

“Clearly we know that the school-age population hasn’t yet been vaccinated and therefore are still at risk of catching and spreading Coronavirus.”

“We have to consider all possible measures that can still remain in place to protect such cohorts of people.”

Mr Budgen said: “Please also be aware that the relaxation of mask-wearing has not yet come into force in Wales.

He added that the new case at the school shows “that the virus is still circulating in the community.”

Pupils attending Mold Alun secondary school who travelled on a school bus from Connah’s Quay last week have also been told to self isolate following a positive Covid case.

Children who used the P&O Lloyd bus from Connahs Quay between Wednesday, May 12 and Friday, May 14, have been asked to self isolate until 25th May.

The school has said there has been a positive covid case identified amongst Year 11 pupils.

In an update on their social media pages, a school spokesperson said:

“If you travelled to school on the P&O Lloyd bus from Connahs Quay between Weds and Fri last week, you will need to self isolate until 25th May.”

“If you were on this bus and haven’t been contacted via email please call the school office in the morning.”

In another social media post on Sunday, the school said:

“Unfortunately, we have received notification of a positive covid case in Y11. All contacts of the positive case have received an email to their school Office365 account confirming arrangements for self-isolation.’

“All other Y11 students should attend school tomorrow.”

Anyone with coronavirus symptoms should self-isolate and get a test. Coronavirus symptoms are:

a new continuous cough

a high temperature

loss of or change to sense of smell or taste

Book a test online

