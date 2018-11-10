Flintshire Golf club’s plans to introduce more caravans approved

A golf club’s plans to introduce more caravans for holidaymakers have been given the go ahead because of the boost it could provide for tourism.

It comes despite claims it would represent the overdevelopment of land at Pennant Park Golf Club in Whitford, near Holywell.

The golf club already has permission for a total of 46 caravans and the latest proposals will see a further 26 brought onto a field at the back of Cae Coch Farm.

Speaking at Flintshire Council planning committee meeting, Mostyn councillor Patrick Heesom raised concerns it would cause harm to an area of open countryside.

He said: “While we do support tourism, while we do support the golf club, in this particular case it’s an application for a development which is surplus and more than is being used at the moment.

“They haven’t even used the greater site as it stands so common sense would say let’s deal with it on its merit.

“In that sense I would argue that this application has a serious impact on the open countryside and compromises further provision.”

In a report, Andrew Farrow, the authority’s head of planning recommended the application for approval.

He said the site did not have any landscape or green barrier protection and was a ‘sustainable location’ for tourism.

His views were supported by Cllr Derek Butler.

He said: “Tourism is a major industry for us with over 3,000 people employed directly in Flintshire.

“It’s growing apace and the growth deal will obviously bring more as attention on North Wales is focussed.

“On those grounds I can’t see how we can oppose this.”

A bid by Cllr Heesom to have the proposals thrown out was defeated by eleven votes to six, which meant the plans were approved.



By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter.