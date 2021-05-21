Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 21st May 2021

Flintshire golf club could be redeveloped into holiday lodge park under new plans

A golf club in Flintshire could be redeveloped into a holiday lodge park under new plans put forward.

The application would see land at Caerwys Golf Club used to host about 73 holiday lodges.

The nine-hole golf club was founded in 1989 but closed more than two years ago and was put up for sale for offers over £1.2m earlier this year.

The proposals by North Wales Resorts would see the existing club house off Pen Y Cefn Road in Caerwys converted into a welcome area for guests and office space.

As part of the first stage of the process, the company is seeking a screening opinion from Flintshire Council to see whether an environmental statement is required as part of the plans.

 

In the supporting documents, planning agents acting on the company’s behalf said: “The land is presently manicured grassland, bunkers, traps and margins associated with the use of the nine-hole golf course which runs north-to-south across the land.

“The proposed development is to make a change of use of the existing buildings and land to form a holiday lodge resort for approximately 73 holiday lodges as indicated on the illustrative layout of the site.

“The units of accommodation (lodges or single storey chalets) will all fit within the statutory definition of a “static caravan”.

“All units will be pre-fabricated off-site and delivered on flatbed trucks in an almost finished state and sited on hardstandings or plinth mounts, with the final assembly completed on site in a few hours.”

The company said public access to the site will continue be allowed, although there will be a minor diversion to the existing public footpaths.

A further two applications are expected to be put forward with one covering the internal road layout.

The second will seek permission to change the use of an existing farmhouse at the site to be used as two self-contained holiday cottages.

The local authority will issue a decision on whether an environmental statement is required at a later date.

 

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).



