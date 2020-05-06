Flintshire gin producer mixes new blend to support frontline workers fighting COVID-19

A Flintshire family business has given their heart into mixing a blend of special help for brave frontline workers supporting people with the COVID-19 virus and their local community.

Clwydian Range Distillery has swapped its production of Cariad Gin to support the ongoing fight against the virus in North Wales, giving a dash of warm support to hospitals and local community.

The company was set up as a family business in Lixwm, Flintshire in 2018, by husband and wife team Simon and Fiona Lewis.

Cariad Gin, produced in a traditional 10 Litre Copper Alaembic still and a recipe based on six essential botanicals including locally foraged gorse from the Clwydian Range was launched at Archie’s Bar in Prestatyn in the Winter of 2018.

The gin range designed to promote the natural beauty of the Clwydian Range is now a staple fixture at establishments across Wales and the North West.

Due to Covid-19 lockdown, the family business decided to turn their skills to producing much needed hand sanitiser to help frontline workers and their community to continue to stay safe and stop the spread of the virus in North Wales.

Fiona, who also works at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, explained, “there are so many people going above and beyond to help others during this current crisis, the support out there is truly wonderful.

We wanted to therefore see what we could do to help, especially with my connection to the NHS.

Using our experience with producing Cariad Gin, we contacted all the relevant authorities to help us move into producing hand rub to distribute to help slow down and stop the spread of this awful virus in North Wales.”

The family business has now created Clwydian Range’s World Health Organisation Hand Rub, which is based on the WHO recommended formulation of 80 percent alcohol.

The first donated batch of 60 bottles went to the Secretarial Team at the North Wales Cancer Treatment Centre, Paediatric Secretarial and Clerical staff at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd Children’s Hospital, The North Wales Neonatal Transport Team, Neonatal Medical, Administration and Clerical staff.

Fiona added: “The dedication and commitment by my NHS colleagues during this really testing time is heart warming and we wanted to help out these wonderful teams and also say a huge thank you for what they are doing.

Simon and I also wanted to say a massive thank you to all frontline staff and carers going that extra mile for our communities.

We would also like to thank our friends Rob and Maria from Llanfairpwll Distillery for their valuable support during the initial production stage and Etiquette Labels for pulling out all the stops in getting our labels produced in time.

Thanks also to Daydream Designs for their valuable support with our posters

Our hand rub is available to purchase locally in The Crown inn, Lixwm and Rhydymwyn Service station, all sales are on a non profit basis to enable us to continue to donate a quantity from each batch produced to front line services.”

Contact hello@clwydianrangedistillery.co.uk if you would like to place and order or wish to become a local stockist.