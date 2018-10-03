Flintshire District Nurse in the running for prestigious ’Gold Award’

Dedicated Flintshire district nurse is one of eleven ‘health stars’ in the running to receive the ‘Seren Betsi Gold Award’ at this year’s Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board Achievement Awards.

Myra Sutton from Buckley was nominated by colleagues for bravery and the dedication she showed to her patients in the face of Flintshire’s ‘snowmaggedon’ before Christmas last year.

Every month a the ‘Seren Betsi Award’ is presented by the BCUHB Chief Executive to a member of staff, team or volunteer in the Health Board in recognition of their efforts to go above and beyond.

Staff nominated Myra after she stepped in to help vulnerable patients who couldn’t get out of their homes received their vital medication following heavy snowfall last December.

She bravely battled through atrocious conditions, abandoning her vehicle and walked miles to reach her diabetic and palliative care patients making sure they were comfortable and had the medical care they needed.

Myra’s courage was even more impressive as during a snowfall seven years ago she worked through her shift helping her patients, even though she had been told her son had died that day in a car crash which left her traumatised about working in snowy conditions.

Chief Executive of Betsi Cadwaladr Gary Doherty said:

“Myra’s colleagues have said how much she embodies the Betsi values of putting patients first and delivering excellent healthcare.

Myra displayed such courage putting aside previous experiences to help others, she represents what is best about NHS staff, their commitment to go the extra mile for the people in their care.”

The eleven monthly winners, including Myra now go forward for the ultimate accolade – the annual ‘Seren Betsi Gold Award’ and this year the public can vote for the overall winner.

The winner will be revealed at the BCUHB Achievement Awards on the 9 November 2018 at Venue Cymru.

To vote for your winner visit https://www.bcugetinvolved.wales/seren-betsi-gold-award

Voting closes on 12 October 2018.