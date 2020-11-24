Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 24th Nov 2020

Flintshire Council’s action on tackling male violence against women recognised with White Ribbon accreditation

Flintshire Council’s stand to end all male violence against women has been recognised with White Ribbon accreditation

White Ribbon is a global campaign that encourages people – especially men and boys – to take action and change the behaviour and culture that leads to abuse and violence.

“To wear a white ribbon is to promise to never to commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women.” The campaign states.

The council said it has committed to a two year wide ranging action plan which supports new initiatives, such as the development of a Domestic and Sexual Violence Policy for employees and council members.


The council has also appointed volunteer ambassadors to carry the message out to more men, and working towards adopting a zero-tolerance policy on all violence against women and girls.

Part of the work that is required to achieve accredited status involves raising awareness of the campaign to engage men and boys in helping to eradicate male violence towards women, and working with sports clubs and music venues to develop policies in line with the campaign’s message.

Councillor Chris Bithell, Cabinet Member for Planning and Public Protection, said:

“As a council we fully support this cause and wearing a white ribbon is a great way to show support.”

“This year, White Ribbon Day is on Wednesday 25 November. With all of us spending more time at home, it has been more important than ever to stand up to violence against women.”

“We need to work together to prevent violence and make sure our communities are safe for everyone.”

Anthea Sully, Chief Executive of White Ribbon UK said:

“Our call to end violence by raising awareness, educating and campaigning to bring about change is greatly strengthened by working together with our White Ribbon accredited organisations.”

“Our partners are able to engage with many thousands of people to change the cultures that lead to violence against women and girls.”

“We are delighted to welcome Flintshire County Council as one of our White Ribbon Accredited organisations.”

“Together we can prevent violence happening in the first place.”



