Flintshire Council update on services during the snow and icy weather

Flintshire council has said its streetscene staff have been gritting roads through the night as snow and ice affects the region.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning which is in place up to midnight as a band of snow moves across Wales.

The council has issued an update on the impact to its services, it states:





“Our Winter Maintenance teams have been continuously gritting through the night and are continuing to grit priority routes across the network throughout the day today.

Salt heaps/salt bins are being replenished across the network where identified and this will continue today.

The cold spell of weather will continue over the next couple of days so it is likely that our gritting teams will be operating over the next 24 hours at least.

Waste and recycling collections were impacted by the weather conditions yesterday, particularly in the areas of Afonwen, Caerwys, Ysceifiog, Carmel, Whitford, Gorsedd, Milwr, Pistyll, Greenfield and parts of Holywell, such as the Holway, Wedgewood Heights and Coed-y-Fron.

Waste collections (black bins) that weren’t collected yesterday because of the snow and icy road conditions are expected to be collected today, providing that we can get our vehicles to the identified locations.

Residents are being advised to leave their black bins out again for collection today.

Any recycling and food collections that weren’t completed yesterday will be scheduled for collection on Tuesday, 26th January, when the weather conditions are currently forecasted to improve, and residents are being advised to place their recycling and food waste containers out for collection again by 7am on Tuesday morning.

All Household Recycling Centres are open as usual today.”