Posted: Wed 12th Aug 2020

Flintshire Council to raise flags outside County Hall on Saturday to mark VJ day

Flintshire County Council will be raising the Union Jack flag and the Flag of Wales outside County Hall, Mold on Saturday, 15 August marking the 75th anniversary of VJ Day, which brought about the end of the Second World War.

Councillor Andy Dunbobbin, Armed Forces Champion said:

“VJ Day is an opportunity to remember and pay tribute to those who served and the Second World War generation – military and civilian, British, Commonwealth and internationally – who gave so much to secure victory in the Far East in August 1945.

“Although we cannot mark the occasion as we would have done this year, we still want to commemorate VJ Day safely while observing the latest coronavirus guidance. Raising the flags is one of the ways we can honour the memories of those who gave so much and say Thank You.”


Whilst VE Day marked the end of the war in Europe in May 1945, many thousands of Armed Forces personnel were still involved in bitter fighting in the Far East.

Victory over Japan would come at a heavy price, and Victory over Japan Day (VJ Day) marks the day Japan surrendered on the 15 August 1945, which in effect ended the Second World War.

For more information visit: https://ve-vjday75.gov.uk/vjday/

 



