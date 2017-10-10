Flintshire Council set for further 0.9% cut as Welsh Government unveils provisional settlement

The Welsh Government has set out details of the provisional distribution of £4.2 billion of public funds to the 22 Welsh local authorities, with Flintshire Council getting the 2nd highest cut across the whole of Wales.

Flintshire County Council is set for a 0.9% reduction in the money it receives from the Welsh Government next year.

All councils in Wales except Cardiff will see cash cut in 2018-19, they will receive an increase of 0.2%.

Overall core funding for local government in 2018-19 will reduce by 0.5% compared to this year.

The 0.9% cut in Flintshire means the settlement is down from the current £189,519,000 to £187,485,000 – a drop of £1.7m

Looking ahead Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford has said the indicative settlement for 2019-20 is likely to be reduced by a further 1.5% – based on today’s figures would be £2.8m in Flintshire.

Unitary Authority 2017-18 final Aggregate External Finance* plus top-up funding 2018-19 provisional Aggregate External Finance plus top-up funding Percentage difference Isle of Anglesey 94,978 94,924 -0.1% Gwynedd 174,043 173,859 -0.1% Conwy 154,313 152,770 -1.0% Denbighshire 143,409 142,144 -0.9% Flintshire 189,519 187,816 -0.9% Wrexham 174,049 173,485 -0.3% Powys 174,388 172,644 -1.0% Ceredigion 100,200 99,905 -0.3% Pembrokeshire 160,765 160,084 -0.4% Carmarthenshire 259,147 257,960 -0.5% Swansea 316,776 316,499 -0.1% Neath Port Talbot 211,783 210,832 -0.4% Bridgend 191,878 190,718 -0.6% The Vale of Glamorgan 152,666 151,996 -0.4% Rhondda Cynon Taf 362,790 362,219 -0.2% Merthyr Tydfil 90,589 89,683 -1.0% Caerphilly 268,282 265,600 -1.0% Blaenau Gwent 110,870 109,761 -1.0% Torfaen 131,805 130,800 -0.8% Monmouthshire 93,939 93,000 -1.0% Newport 212,234 211,682 -0.3% Cardiff 436,913 437,867 0.2% Total unitary authorities 4,205,337 4,186,247 -0.5%

The Welsh Government says in order to protect key public services, the 2018-19 settlement will increase by £62 million in 2018-19 for schools and £42 million for social services in 2018-19.

This will ensure that the Welsh Government’s assumed share of core spending on schools and social services remains at the same level as 2017-18.

Mark Drakeford said:

“Last year I told local authorities to prepare for the tougher times and harder choices that lay ahead as the flawed and failed policy of austerity continues to hit Wales hard.

“My priority, using a formula we have agreed with local government, is to try and protect councils from the worst of the cuts passed on to us by the UK Government. I think this is reflected in the settlement for 2018-19.

“We have acted to protect funding for key public services such as schools and social care while also recognising the pressures that exist in areas such as homelessness prevention.

“If the Chancellor of the Exchequer follows our advice and does not proceed with cuts in the Autumn Budget then my first priority will be to look again at the cuts we have been forced to make in 2019-20.

“Next year’s settlement might be difficult. We have done all we can to make it manageable.Councils must now use this time to plan ahead and ensure that funding goes to the services and people who need it the most.”