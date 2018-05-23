independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Flintshire Caravans snapped up by Cheshire based motorhome dealer

Published: Wednesday, May 23rd, 2018
Queensferry based Flintshire Caravans has been taken over by Spinney, the Cheshire based motorhome and caravan dealership.

Family run Flintshire Caravans has been established for over 35 years and grown to be largest supplier of new and used caravans in the North West, according to their website.

Spinney will take over the four acre site on Station Road which comes with a 20,000sq.ft indoor showroom and new 14-bay workshop.

Spinney already operates dealerships in Cranage near Crewe and Staffordshire.

Ben Holland, Director of Spinney said: “Flintshire Caravans has always specialised in touring caravans, and quite rightly has an excellent reputation for its knowledge of caravans.

Spinney will be bringing our expertise with motorhomes to Flintshire and one of the first things that people will see is a bigger range of used motorhomes in the coming weeks, with a number of new models from several different manufacturers being added in the 2019 season.”

The name Flintshire Caravans will remain for the rest of the season, it will then be will rebranded into Spinney Flintshire in 2019.

[📷 Saša Stojanović/Google]

