Posted: Thu 3rd Jun 2021

Updated: Thu 3rd Jun

Flintshire Bridge set to close this evening for ‘maintenance works and filming’

Flintshire Council has said Flintshire Bridge will be closed overnight for ‘maintenance works and filming.’

The Bridge which carries the A548 over the River Dee is scheduled to close at 6.30pm tonight, Thursday, June 3 and reopen at 5am on Friday.

The local authority hasn’t shared any more details about the nature of the filming as yet though it has been suggested locally it could be for BBC Top Gear.

There was a similar closure in March 2019 for maintenance works and filming took place.

That time it was used for a new Ford Transit advert.

The one-minute long advert – set to Queen’s ‘We will Rock You’ – featured the new Transit Van and Ranger pick-up trucks.

Flintshire Bridge was used as a backdrop for the closing sequence of the advert with a dramatic shot of a fleet of Ford commercial vehicles being driven across the bridge.

The bridge was closed for nearly nine hours while film crews both on the bridge and in a helicopter shot the scenes.



