Bagillt care home’s plans for 36-bedroom extension look set to be green lighted

Plans to double the number of beds at a care home in Flintshire look set to be given the green light.

The owners of Pen-y-Bryn in Bagillt entered an application to add an extra 36 bedrooms at the former 19th century farmhouse back in December.

It would see a new two storey extension created to provide additional capacity at the home.

In total, the number of beds would jump from 30 to 60 following the conversion of several existing rooms into two large lounges.

Planning officials at Flintshire Council have now recommended that the development should go ahead.

Chief planning officer Andrew Farrow said it would help to tackle the rise of dementia in the UK.

In a report, he said: “The proposal would see the development and expansion of an existing local care facility, which provides essential support for those living with dementia.

“The UK has an aging population which is seeing an increase in the number of people being diagnosed with dementia.

“It is therefore essential that such local facilities are supported and allowed to adapt, so that they may accommodate the increasing need for elderly mental health care.

“It is also important to understand the value of such facilities, not only do they create employment opportunities, but they provide home from home support for local people so that they may remain independent, but also stay within the area to which they are familiar, ensuring the transition during these early and difficult stages of the illness are less traumatic.”

The original property was added to by a single storey bungalow in 2007, as well as a three-storey building in 2013.

Extensions would be added to the bungalow to create a reception area and dining room.

Despite receiving approval at county council officer level, the application has not been welcomed by members of Bagillt Community Council who want it to be rejected amid traffic concerns.

In their response to the plans, they said: “The development is inappropriate for the area and the plans have no consideration for the local residents.

“It would create even more cars using the road therefore increasing the volume considerably.

“Cars already speed on this road therefore this development will only add to the problem.”

Mr Farrow said the council’s highways department had not raised any objections to the proposals, although he added that a condition survey would need to be carried out on the road leading up to the home before construction starts.

Planning committee members will consider his recommendations at a meeting on Wednesday, April 3.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).