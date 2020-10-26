Flintshire actor Jonathan Pryce wins Bafta Cymru ‘best actor’ award for his role in the Two Popes

Holywell born actor Jonathan Pryce won Bafta Cymru’s ‘best actor’ award on Sunday for his role in the Netflix film the Two Popes.

Pryce beat 6-time Bafta Cymru nominee Rob Brydon who was nominated for his role in Sky’s The Trip to Greece, 12 times nominated Two Popes co-star Anthony Hopkins, and Sion Daniel Younf for his role in The Left Behind.

The ceremony – hosted by television presenter Alex Jones – was broadcast on BAFTA’s Facebook and YouTube channels on Sunday.

Congratulations to Welsh acting royalty Jonathan Pryce! 🏆✨🎭 Jonathan takes home the Actor award tonight for his performance as Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio / Pope Francis in The Two Popes. Llongyfarchiadau mawr!#CymruAwards Supported by @AudiUK pic.twitter.com/f6Q8M65mLd — BAFTA Cymru (@BAFTACymru) October 25, 2020

Pryce, who was also nominated for best actor Oscar for his role in the Two Popes, said:

“I’d like to thank BAFTA Cymru for this great honour. I had a wonderful time working on this film.

“It was wonderful working with director Fernando Meirelles and British producer Tracy Seaward.”

“Of course, my thanks, my love and admiration go to my co-star Antony Hopkins, it rankled him a bit every day when he looked at the call sheet and saw that I was number one and he was number two, and never got over that.”

The Two Popes is a 2019 biographical drama film directed by Fernando Meirelles and written by Anthony McCarten.

Set mainly in the Vatican City in the aftermath of the Vatican leaks scandal, the film follows Pope Benedict XVI, played by Anthony Hopkins, as he attempts to convince Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, played by Jonathan Pryce, to reconsider his decision to resign as an archbishop as he confides his own intentions to abdicate the papacy.