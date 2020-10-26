Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 26th Oct 2020

Updated: Mon 26th Oct

Flintshire actor Jonathan Pryce wins Bafta Cymru ‘best actor’ award for his role in the Two Popes

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Holywell born actor Jonathan Pryce won Bafta Cymru’s ‘best actor’ award on Sunday for his role in the Netflix film the Two Popes.

Pryce beat 6-time Bafta Cymru nominee Rob Brydon who was nominated for his role in Sky’s The Trip to Greece, 12 times nominated Two Popes co-star Anthony Hopkins, and Sion Daniel Younf for his role in The Left Behind.

The ceremony – hosted by television presenter Alex Jones – was broadcast on BAFTA’s Facebook and YouTube channels on Sunday.

It took place in a closed studio, winners accept their awards virtually.


Pryce, who was also nominated for best actor Oscar for his role in the Two Popes, said:

“I’d like to thank BAFTA Cymru for this great honour. I had a wonderful time working on this film.

“It was wonderful working with director Fernando Meirelles and British producer Tracy Seaward.”

“Of course, my thanks, my love and admiration go to my co-star Antony Hopkins, it rankled him a bit every day when he looked at the call sheet and saw that I was number one and he was number two, and never got over that.”

The Two Popes is a 2019 biographical drama film directed by Fernando Meirelles and written by Anthony McCarten.

Set mainly in the Vatican City in the aftermath of the Vatican leaks scandal, the film follows Pope Benedict XVI, played by Anthony Hopkins, as he attempts to convince Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, played by Jonathan Pryce, to reconsider his decision to resign as an archbishop as he confides his own intentions to abdicate the papacy.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Third Beluga XL to touch down at Hawarden for first time

News

Confusion as Tesco tells shopper they can’t sell sanitary pads in Wales

News

Flintshire Village shop boosts community spirit and brings generations together in lockdown

News

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner looking for custody watchdogs to police the police

News

Roadworks causing lengthy delays on A494 at Aston Hill

News

Over £220,000 donated to purchase vital equipment at Wrexham Maelor Hospital

News

Flintshire trained detection dogs off to Far East to join battle against live animal smuggling

News

Operation Twilight – don’t let your home be the one that stands out!

News

Welsh Govt to review “clarity” around policy on non essential item sales with supermarkets – no U-Turn likely

News





Read 636,045 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn