Flint opticians drives home road safety message with free eye tests during awareness week

A Flint opticians is launching a dedicated Driver Awareness Week in store from 21st – 27th May.

The campaign, which highlights the importance of good eyesight and driving safely, is encouraging motorists to visit the store, located on Church Street, for a free eye test this week.

Specsavers’ Driver Awareness Week is taking place to inform motorists that undertaking regular eye tests is essential, because poor vision could significantly affect someone’s ability to drive safely.

In order to meet the legal requirement for driving in the UK, all drivers must be able to read a licence plate from 20.5m in clear conditions. If you can’t meet this standard, your insurance could be invalid.

Specsavers Flint initiative follows the concerning fact that motorist’s eyes are only examined during their driving test. Richard Price, director at Specsavers Flint, says: ‘The current system relies on drivers to self-test and keep up-to-date with their eye examinations, which not everyone does.’

‘Your eyesight can deteriorate very slowly, meaning you might not even notice when your eyesight falls below the standard required for driving.

For example it is possible for glaucoma sufferers to lose up to 40 per cent of their peripheral vision before they even notice they have a problem.

That’s why it’s so important to have an eye test every two years, or sooner if you notice a change in your vision.

‘The law also states that certain eye conditions, such as cataracts and glaucoma must be reported to the DVLA.’

Drivers have a responsibility to report any sight problems to the DVLA.

Drivers who don’t make the DVLA aware of their issues or fail to have regular eye tests risk serious repercussions if involved in an accident.

Richard also highlights some crucial safety tips for motorists:

Always carry a spare pair of glasses or lenses with you, especially on long journeys or when driving abroad.

Some styles of glasses are more appropriate than others when driving. For example, thin rims and high sides improve all-round vision.

If you wear varifocals or bifocals, ask your optician to recommend the most suitable lens designs for driving.

Polarising lenses reduce glare, making them ideal for driving in the low winter sun.

Keep your windscreen clean and your windscreen wipers in good order.

To claim your free eye test in store call Flint Specsavers on 01352 792 710 or call into the store with your driving licence.