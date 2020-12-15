Flint High School students and staff busy bringing a little festive cheer for those most in need

Staff and students at Flint High School have been busy raising money and appealing for food donations to help bring a little festive cheer for those most in need.

After the school’s appeal in November for food donations to help struggling families, students and their families were quick to help and hundreds of items soon poured in.

Angie Chatfield, learning manager year 8, and Val Hands, the school’s Inclusion Welfare Officer, coordinated the appeal.

Mrs Chatfield said: “We would like to take this opportunity to send our heartfelt thanks to our fantastic students at Flint High, who have again this year been extremely generous and kind by donating a vast amount food for local families.”





“We are very proud of them, their families and our staff for being so generous during these difficult times.”

For children who might not receive a present this Christmas, staff have also bought and wrapped gifts suitable for all age ranges.

Mrs Chatfield added: “We are very grateful to our amazing team of staff and colleagues, whose generosity of spirit and kindness of heart has resulted in ensuring that children from families in difficult circumstances will have something to open on Christmas morning.”

In total, the school said that more than nineteen families in Flint and Bagillt received food parcels, farm food vouchers (kindly donated by the St Vincent de Paul Society), and gifts, which were all delivered by Mrs Hands and her husband, Steve.

Earlier this year Nicola Paulson, literacy coordinator, set up a poetry initiative inviting students, staff and members of the public to write a poem about their experience of lockdown. After an overwhelming response, a Lockdown Anthology was produced containing over eighty poems and pieces of artwork.

In October, the book was published and went on sale. It has since raised five hundred pounds which has been donated to the Flintshire Foodbank.

The English department also donated copies of the book to Rhiwlas Care Home, and students have spent time in recent weeks making Christmas cards and writing letters for residents to let them know that they are thinking of them.

Mrs Paulson said: “The poetry project really resonated with people and I never expected that we would receive so many wonderful poems and illustrations. It has been incredible to be part of this and it is fantastic to know that, as a result of this project, we are now able to give something back by helping local families with the proceeds from the sale of the books.

“I want to say a huge ‘thank you’ to everyone who has supported the project, you are all brilliant! The kind feedback and lovely comments we have also received has been very touching.”

Sue Leake, Flintshire Foodbank, said: “We were delighted to hear of the amazing donation coming to support the work of the Foodbank from Flint High School, and the creative way the money was raised.

“Thanks to everyone involved in the poetry project for using their talent to help provide emergency food for local people in crisis.”