Flint High School headteacher ‘ready to rise to challenge’ after mixed inspection report

The headteacher of Flint High School says staff are ready to rise to the challenge after receiving a mixed inspection report.

Officials from Estyn said the quality of teaching and leadership needed to be addressed after publishing their findings earlier this week.

However, they held out praise for the ‘inclusive and supportive ethos’ at the school in Flint, as well as attitudes to learning after visiting in February.

Overall, the report highlighted two areas of performance as good, while three were said to be adequate and needing improvement.

Following its release, headteacher Jim Connelly said he recognised there was work to be done, but was keen to stress the positives, including a rise in pupils gaining five GCSEs at grades A*-A in 2018.

He said: “The Estyn inspection was a positive experience in many respects and confirms some areas we are already developing.

“We recognise, as with any school in Wales, that there is always work to be done and we don’t shy away from that challenge.

“There are lots of changes happening in the new curriculum model for Wales, successful futures, and there is a robust plan to develop our young people’s skills.

“There is a rigorous quality assurance system in place to ensure that teaching standards and assessments are effective.

“We have developed strong partnerships with other secondary schools looking at sharing best practice and we are confident that all Estyn recommendations will be met and students will continue to thrive at Flint High School.”

Inspectors have drawn up a list of four recommendations and the school will be required to create an action plan so Estyn can review the progress made.

They include improving standards, teaching, writing skills and the quality of leadership at all levels.

Flint High School has a total of 829 pupils enrolled, including 122 in its sixth form.

Mr Connelly added that the number of youngsters being admitted was continuing to grow.

He said: “We are oversubscribed once again for the coming new academic year and this, we know, is in part due to our fantastic reputation for how we care, support and guide every young person in our building, including our sixth form students.

“Our focus, as always, is on providing the very best for our young people and I am delighted that this has been acknowledged in the report.”

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).