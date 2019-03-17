Flint Coastguard scrambled following reports of a person in the water in Rhyl Harbour

A volunteer rescue team from HM Coastguard Flint were called out in difficult weather conditions on Saturday evening to reports of a person in the water at Rhyl Harbour.

Just after 9pm UK Coastguard Operation Centre tasked the Flint rescue team along with colleagues from Rhyl and Llandudno to a waterfront position near the Blue Bridge in Rhyl.

The Caernarfon based Coastguard helicopter was brought in to help with a search along with North Wales Police and Rhyl Lifeboats.

A spokesman for Flint Coastguard said:

“On scene a search plan was formulated by the Coastguard OIC (Officer In Charge) which included the 3 Coastguard Rescue Teams along with Coastguard Rescue 936 Helicopter, North Wales Police and Rhyl Lifeboat.

After a thorough search of both the shoreline and water by all agencies including the Helicopter FLIR camera, nothing was found.

As a result Holyhead CGOC were happy the area had been fully saturated and that all units could stand down pending further enquiries.”