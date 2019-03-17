News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flint Coastguard scrambled following reports of a person in the water in Rhyl Harbour

Published: Sunday, Mar 17th, 2019
Share:

A volunteer rescue team from HM Coastguard Flint were called out in difficult weather conditions on Saturday evening to reports of a person in the water at Rhyl Harbour.

Just after 9pm UK Coastguard Operation Centre tasked the Flint rescue team along with colleagues from Rhyl and Llandudno to a waterfront position near the Blue Bridge in Rhyl.

The Caernarfon based Coastguard helicopter was brought in to help with a search along with North Wales Police and Rhyl Lifeboats.

A spokesman for Flint Coastguard said:

“On scene a search plan was formulated by the Coastguard OIC (Officer In Charge) which included the 3 Coastguard Rescue Teams along with Coastguard Rescue 936 Helicopter, North Wales Police and Rhyl Lifeboat.

After a thorough search of both the shoreline and water by all agencies including the Helicopter FLIR camera, nothing was found.

As a result Holyhead CGOC were happy the area had been fully saturated and that all units could stand down pending further enquiries.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Latest figures show a 9.6% fall in reported casualties on Welsh roads

A548 Deeside Industrial Estate reopens following earlier closure due to a collision

New dog day care centre could be created near Mostyn

AMs call for more detail on the cultural impact of Brexit

Specially-themed Airbus A321 decked out in new “Dumbo” livery

Alert over bogus ‘Fraud Squad’ call which saw Chester pensioner lose ‘large quantity’ of cash

Bid to make Flintshire a ‘comfortable’ place to visit for people with dementia

Plans to convert former Flint discount store into gym approved

Breach of pension laws reported after error with Flintshire Councils payroll system sees almost 800 receive incorrect payments


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn