News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flint Coastguard rescuers called to reports of person stuck in mud on Wirral beach

Published: Tuesday, Mar 3rd, 2020
Share:

Volunteer rescue officers from Flint Coastguard were called to the Wirral on Monday following reports of a person stuck in mud.

Coastguard officers were alerted just before 12.45pm following a 999 call.

The Flint based team joined counterparts from the Wirral on the south-west side of West Kirby Marine Lake.

A spokesperson for Flint Coastguard said:

“On arrival, it became apparent that a second person was also stuck on the mud.

With the tide on the way in, RNLI Hoylake Hovercraft was tasked to assist Coastguard Rescue Teams.

Coastguard Mud Rescue Technicians extricated the first person just as the Hovercraft arrived on scene and was able to assist freeing the 2nd person.

All were placed on board the Hovercraft and taken to West Kirby Beach away from danger.”

Luckily neither casualty suffered any injuries and did not require any medical attention.

Coastguard officers have issued advice:

Remember, try and avoid the mud patches that are located around our coastline and if you do get stuck:

 Stay calm
 Avoid moving too much
 Spread your weight by sitting down
 Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard
 Discourage people from trying to rescue you as they may get stuck too

Coastal emergency? Dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Section of the A549 between Dobshill and Buckley closed for emergency repairs

Long delays on M56 following a two car collision earlier this morning

Building your own home in Wales just got easier – new £210m scheme launched today

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami questions Chancellor on off-payroll tax changes

Police launch appeal for witnesses following knifepoint robbery in Chester

Appeal launched following rejection of plans to demolish Hawarden monastery

More people than ever before have been arrested for driving under the influence of drugs in North Wales

Homeless people in to be supported seven days a week as new night shelter opens

Government moving forward with Flintshire Red Route plans but campaigners hope Heathrow decision could pave way for legal challenge


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn