Flint Coastguard rescuers called to reports of person stuck in mud on Wirral beach

The Flint based team joined counterparts from the Wirral on the south-west side of West Kirby Marine Lake.

Drama at the West Kirkby marine lake today, @craig_easton and myself spotted a woman sinking slowly into the mud and a potential rescuer also stuck. Well done to the @RNLI and @MCA_media whose slick professionalism and a hovercraft came to save them. pic.twitter.com/mtWn5PAkvk — Colin McPherson (@germanocean) March 2, 2020

A spokesperson for Flint Coastguard said:

“On arrival, it became apparent that a second person was also stuck on the mud.

With the tide on the way in, RNLI Hoylake Hovercraft was tasked to assist Coastguard Rescue Teams.

Coastguard Mud Rescue Technicians extricated the first person just as the Hovercraft arrived on scene and was able to assist freeing the 2nd person.

All were placed on board the Hovercraft and taken to West Kirby Beach away from danger.”

Luckily neither casualty suffered any injuries and did not require any medical attention.

Coastguard officers have issued advice:

Remember, try and avoid the mud patches that are located around our coastline and if you do get stuck:

✅ Stay calm

✅ Avoid moving too much

✅ Spread your weight by sitting down

✅ Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard

✅ Discourage people from trying to rescue you as they may get stuck too

Coastal emergency? Dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.