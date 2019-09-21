Flint Coastguard rescue team scrambled to Prestatyn following reports of a youngster in difficulty in the sea

“On scene a 12 year old male was located who was now out of the water, having got into difficulty and taking in some water Coastguard Rescue Officers carried out casualty care while Paramedics were requested for a precautionary assessment.

North Wales Police also on scene made contact with the casualty’s Mother who made her way to our location, due to the Ambulance not being on scene it was decided they would make their own way to A&E for a further assessment.

Rhyl Lifeboat ILB also tasked but stood down once person was out of the water.”

Coastguard Advice…

Coastguard Officer Jay Richard’s offered the following advice, he said:

“Our advice remains the same, always swim on a lifeguarded beach if you can and stay within your depth. Swim parallel to the shore.

If you get caught in a strong current or rip current try to stay as calm as you can, raise your hand and shout for help.

If you can’t get help, try and swim parallel to the beach until you’re out of trouble then swim to the shore. If you can stand up and wade instead of swimming.

In a coastal emergency dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”