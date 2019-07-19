Flint Coastguard rescue team called to reports boat drifting with no one onboard

Volunteer officers from HM Coastguard Flint were scrambled for the second time today after reports came in of a drifting rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) at the north of Hilbre Island.

Wirral Lifeguards Jet Ski was the first on scene and reported that there was no-one on board the bright orange boat.

West Kirby Lifeboat were tasked and took the vessel under tow to the the east side of Hilbre Island.

Following further investigation, it was discovered that there were items on board that “may have suggested very recent occupancy. ”

With this information, Flint Coastguard Rescue Team were asked to investigate from the Welsh side of the River Dee.

A multi-agency search plan was formulated in West Kirby involving Coastguard Rescue Officers, Lifeguards and West Kirby Lifeboat.

A Coastguard spokesperson said:

“As discussions were taking place, West Kirby Lifeboats Operations Manager carried out some investigations and managed to trace the owner of the vessel who was able to confirm that it had been moored up at Thurstaston and must have broken its mooring and was able to confirm there was no-one in any difficulty.

With this information, all Coastguard Rescue Teams and Lifeguards were able to stand down and the incident was left in the hands of West Kirby Lifeboat and the owner to arrange recovery of the vessel.”

Flintshire Bridge

Flint Coastguard was called out at 12.30am on Friday to reports of an ‘incident’ at Flintshire Bridge.

Officers from North Flintshire police were also in attendance at the incident, the details of which have not been disclosed.

The Flint lifeboat was launched at 12.36am but all units were stood down shortly afterwards as the incident had concluded safely.