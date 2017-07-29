Flint Coastguard and Lifeboat called out to reports of a person in the water at Greenfield Docks

FILE PICTURE

Volunteers from HM Coastguard Flint and the Flint RNLI Lifeboat were called out this afternoon, Saturday 29 July to reports of a person in the water at Greenfield Docks.

Launched from Flint, Flintshire about twenty five minutes ago – https://t.co/8aE40KKdtd — RNLI: Out On A Shout (@outonashout) 29 July 2017

The teams were paged at 3.25pm by Holyhead Coastguard Operations Centre to attend Greenfield Docks following the report of a woman in the water.

The Coastguard team were the first on scene first where they found the woman was out of the water, officers requested an ambulance to attend.

Rescue Officers and lifeboat crew members assisted in first aid whilst awaiting an ambulance to arrive.

The woman was handed over to paramedics, the Coastguard team and RNLI Lifeboat were stood down.

Todays call out was the 43rd of the year for HM Coastguard Flint.