Flint Coastguard called to reports of person and dog stuck in mud on Wirral side of the River Dee

Volunteers from HM Coastguard Flint were called out on Saturday morning to assist colleagues in Wirral following reports a person with a dog had become stuck in mud.

The Flint-based team were called to the incident off Macdona Drive in West Kirby just before 11.50am.

It’s reported a person was stuck ‘knee deep’ in the mud attempting to rescue a dog which itself had got stuck in the mud along the West Kirby shore.

[Coastguard teams at Macdona Drive in West Kirby this morning – Photo Credit: HM Coastguard]

A Flint Coastguard spokesperson said: