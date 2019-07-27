Flint Coastguard called to reports of person and dog stuck in mud on Wirral side of the River Dee

Volunteers from HM Coastguard Flint were called out on Saturday morning to assist colleagues in Wirral following reports a person with a dog had become stuck in mud.
The Flint-based team were called to the incident off Macdona Drive in West Kirby just before 11.50am.
It’s reported a person was stuck ‘knee deep’ in the mud attempting to rescue a dog which itself had got stuck in the mud along the West Kirby shore.
[Coastguard teams at Macdona Drive in West Kirby this morning – Photo Credit: HM Coastguard]
A Flint Coastguard spokesperson said:
“The Teams arrived on scene and immediately established a visual on the person and dog who were both located on the mud.
Two Mud Rescue Technicians donned mud rescue protective equipment and made their way across the beach towards the mud.
As they approached the mud, the person, who had been stuck knee deep, had thankfully managed to free himself and was making his way off the mud with his dog.
A welfare check of the casualty and dog was given to ensure no medical attention was required before offering some safety advice.”
Flint Coastguard has offered advice to the public:
“If you see someone stuck in the mud, whether it be an animal or a person, we would advise well meaning members of the public to never attempt a rescue, as you could also get stuck, as was today’s situation.
Always dial 999 immediately and ask for the Coastguard.”