Flint Coastguard called after two groups of people put themselves at risk from being cut off from shore

Volunteers from HM Coastguard Flint were called to two separate incidents involving groups of people putting themselves at risk of being cut off from the shore.

The rescue team was scrambled just after 12pm today, Wednesday 27 May, to the first call out following reports a group of six people – four adults, two children – were on a sand bank and at risk of becoming cut of by the River Dee tide.

Two RNLI Flint volunteers conducting essential checks at Flint lifeboat station spotted the group of six people walking out on the sandbanks.

A member of the public flagged down the RNLI volunteers to inform them they had called 999 and informed the Coastguard.

A post on the RNLI Flint Facebook states: “After speaking to UK Coastguard it was decided to take Flint [RNLI] Landrover to the end of Flint slipway to use a PA system to call the persons back to shore.

Flint Landrover then made way to Flint Point where we met a Flint Coastguard Rescue Team officer and confirmed all persons were back safely ashore.”

A second group were also spotted in a similar situation in Bagillt and Coastguard officers went to assit.

A spokesperson from Flint Coastguard said:

“Team tasked to two different incidents of people on the sand banks potentially being cut off by the tide with one group at Flint and the other group between Bagillt and Flint.

The group in Flint were a group of 6 and the group in Bagillt were reported to be 4 adults and 2 children.

One Coastguard Rescue Officer on scene at Flint point who confirmed all 6 from group 1 were now back ashore. Safety advice given.

With this information, the rest of the team proceeded to Bagillt to try and get eyes on the second group.

After a short search one team member managed to make contact with one of the first callers, caller confirmed that he had witnessed the group making it safely ashore 3 minutes earlier.

All information passed over to Holyhead CGOC who were then happy for the team to stand down.

We would like to thank all the callers that dialled 999 to report these two incidents.”