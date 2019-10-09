Flint Coastguard assist with search for missing pensioner following reports of a person stuck in mud near Ellesmere Port

Volunteer officers from HM Coastguard Flint were called out to assist colleagues from Wirral and Crosby on Tuesday following initial reports of a male stuck in mud near the Marsh Lane, Elton area.

A multi-agency search operation was launched after police confirmed they were looking for was a 76 year old pensioner from Liverpool who is suffering from Dementia.

A Coastguard Helicopter from Caernarfon was brought on to search from Ellesmere Port to Weston Point, while Coastguard rescue officers and police carried out a shoreline search from Weston Point to Oglets Lane area.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service brought in the ‘Marine Fire 1’ rescue boat to search Manchester Ship Canal and River Mersey along with a Cheshire Fire Service rescue boat.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service deployed a drone to assist with the search and a police helicopter was also brought in.

A spokesperson for Flint Coastguard said:

“Today’s (Tuesday) search has lasted approximately 8 hours covering a large scale area, working with various multi agency Colleagues.

With the area being fully saturated all units have been stood down pending further Merseyside Police enquiries.”

Merseyside Police have appealed for help locating the missing pensioner, a spokesperson said:

“Thomas Cook, who is 76 and from the Liverpool area, was last seen at around 3pm on Monday 7th October wearing a grey Nike tracksuit, walking boots, a black body warmer and black glasses.

He is described as white, around 5ft8, of medium build, with grey short hair and a Liverpool accent.

Mr Cook, who suffers from dementia, is known to the New Brighton area.

We are also appealing to the public to get in touch if they have seen anyone that resembles Thomas or knows where he is to DM @MerPolCC, call 101 or in an emergency, always call 999.”