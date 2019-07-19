News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flint Coastguard and Lifeboat late night call out to incident at Flintshire Bridge

Published: Friday, Jul 19th, 2019
Volunteers for HM Coastguard Flint and RNLI Flint lifeboat were scrambled just after 12.30am on Friday to reports of an ‘incident’ at Flintshire Bridge.

Officers from North Flintshire police were also in attendance at the incident, the details of which have not been disclosed.   

The Flint lifeboat was launched at 12.36am but all units were stood down shortly afterwards as the incident had concluded safely.  

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard Flint said:

“Team tasked by UK Coastguard to assist North Wales PoliceHGC Gogledd Sir Fflint / NWP North Flintshire with an incident on the Flintshire Bridge, Connah’s Quay.

Flint ILB also tasked but stood down shortly after launch due to the incident concluding safe and well. All units stood down.”

Bridge Photo Credit: Ben Taylor

 

