Flint based Coastguard and Lifeboat overnight call out to stranded boat on River Dee at Chester

Volunteer rescue crews from HM Coastguard Flint and RNLI Flint Lifeboat were scrambled in the early hours of this morning to reports of a stranded boat with a person on board.

The teams were alerted just after 12.45am following a 999 call from a person on a vessel which suffering engine difficulties, on the River Dee at the rear of Chester Racecourse.

Once on scene Coastguard Rescue Officers along with Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service located casualty vessel, Cheshire Fire launched their boat to assist.

Flint Lifeboat crew managed to transport the male off the vessel and “he handed him over to Firefighters who lifted him out of the Lifeboat via their aerial ladder platform appliance.” A Coastguard spokesperson said.





The person was then handed over to paramedics for a precautionary check, medically ok he was then questioned by Coastguard Officers.

It was then established that a further three people from the vessel had attempted to make their way ashore on a small tender boat.

“With this information, both Flint Lifeboat and Cheshire Fire Boats proceeded back up river towards Chester weir in an attempt to locate the small tender boat and it’s 3 occupants.

Cheshire Fire Boat Crew located 2 small tender boats abandoned together above the Weir, further enquires made at The Groves lead us to an eye witness who seen 3 persons get off the tender boats safely ashore.

Flint Lifeboat made the original vessel secure, whilst Coastguard Officers along with Cheshire Police – Chester Police Officers secured the small tender boats.

With this information multi agencies involved were happy that all persons were safely ashore and happy to stand down.” The Coastguard spokesperson said.

Coastguard Officer In Charge said, “I would like to thank all involved this was a brilliant example of multi agency working, working hard for approximately 4 hours to locate all occupants of the vessels, Luckily on this occasion it was a successful outcome.”