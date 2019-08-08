Fishing boat with two people on board rescued after capsizing off Prestatyn

A fishing boat with two people on board had to be rescued by passing boats and a Lifeboat crew after the vessel capsized off Prestatyn today, Thursday August 8.

The lifeboat crew from RNLI Rhyl were paged just before 12.30pm to reports of the capsized boat and were on the scene within ten minutes later.

One of the occupant’s onboard the capsized boat was taken ashore by a nearby boat, it stood by with the other occupant until the lifeboat crew arrived.

The remaining person was transferred to the lifeboat, who then towed the upturned vessel into shallower waters, and managed to right the vessel.

[Picture credit: Rhyl RNLI]

Although heavily waterlogged, the boat was taken to the shore, where beach parties from Prestatyn Sailing club managed to get the boat on to a trailer, and empty the vessel.

The lifeboat crew then ensured that any floating object from the boat were recovered back to the owners, then returned to station by 1.45pm.

Andrew Wilde, duty Coxswain and helm of the inshore lifeboat says, “We are very grateful to the vessels who firstly rescued the two casualties, and also who stood by until we arrived. They helped reduce the risk to the casualties by getting them out of the water quickly.”