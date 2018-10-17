First residents move to new £10 million extra care scheme in Flint

The first tenants have been welcomed to Llys Raddington, the new £10million extra care housing scheme in Flint Town Centre.

Mr Wilfred Bateman of Northop, aged 95 and Mrs Jacqueline Jones of Flint, aged 75, were the first to move to the scheme when it opened this week with Mr and Mrs David and Margaret Robinson, from Flint aged 81 and 84 also staring their tenancy on the same day but moving in later in the week.

A phased move-in period has been arranged to minimize disruption for the new tenants, who each have their own self-contained apartment as well as access to a wide range of communal facilities and access to 24-hour support.

The first tenants were welcomed by Dr Sarah Horrocks, Chair of Clwyd Alyn Housing Association, along with Cllr Paul Cunningham, Chair of Flintshire County Council, Cabinet Member for Social Services Cllr Christine Jones, and Cabinet Member for Housing Cllr Ian Roberts

“It is an absolute privilege to welcome the first people to this important scheme which provides an excellent housing option for older people who wish to remain independent, while having the peace of mind that extra care offers,” said Dr Horrocks.

Cllr Christine Jones, said “It is wonderful to be here and meet new residents as they move into our third extra care scheme in Flintshire, These schemes are making a real diffence to people’s lives, improving care probsion for older people in the County.”

Cllr Aaron Shotton, Leader of Flintshire County Council added: “It is fantastic to see the transformation of Flint Town Centre of which the new Llys Raddington Scheme is huge part, and to see the positive impact the scheme will have on people from across Flintshire for decades to come.”

The scheme includes 73 one and two-bedroom self-contained apartments for people aged 60 or over, subject to eligibility criteria.

The scheme also features a residents’ restaurant, communal areas and activity rooms as well as landscaped grounds, carparking and a mobility scooter store with 24 hour on-site care support.

There are additional assisted bathing rooms and there’s even a ‘sky-lounge’, a conservatory area on the roof.

The first tenants to move in were delighted with their new homes:

Mr Bateman said: “The scheme gives peace of mind to my family as well as myself I’m really happy to have moved here.”

Mrs Jones added: “I like the feeling of security here and having help on hand when needed. It’s lovely to feel part of a community while having your own privacy and independence. The location is excellent as it’s really handy to pop into town.”

Llys Raddington is a partnership development between Flintshire County Council, the Welsh Government and Tŷ Glas Housing Society, part of the Pennaf Housing Group.

The scheme will be managed by Clwyd Alyn Housing Association, which is also part of the Pennaf Group, and individual domiciliary care support is provided by the Local Authority.