Posted: Fri 21st Aug 2020

Updated: Fri 21st Aug

First Minister set to announce indoor visits to care homes can resume next week

Further changes to lockdown restrictions are set to be announced later today.

First Minister Mark Drakeford will confirm that indoor visits to care homes will be allowed in Wales from Saturday 29 August – subject to the strict controls set out in the guidance and conditions remaining favourable.

He will also say that from Saturday, August 22, extended households can expand to include up to four households in an exclusive, extended arrangement.

Weddings and funerals will also be able to include a meal for up to 30 people, in suitably socially distant settings.


However, he will also warn that despite the latest easing of lockdown restrictions in Wales, now is not the time to move away from the careful and cautious approach taken so far.

He will say: “While coronavirus remains effectively suppressed in Wales and cases continue to fall, the situation in the rest of the UK and further afield is still problematic.

Coronavirus has not gone away and so, as we move out of lockdown and look to the future, it is important we do this in a careful and cautious way.”

The First Minister will hold a press conference at 12.30pm today – you can watch it live via the Welsh Government Twitter feed : @WelshGovernment

 



