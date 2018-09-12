First Minister Carwyn Jones visits Gladstone’s Library as part of a farewell tour

Carwyn Jones has paid a visit to Gladstone’s Library in Hawarden today as part of a farewell tour prior to stepping down as First Minister.

Mr Jones announced he is to walk away from the top job in the Welsh Government during the Welsh Labour party conference in Llandudno last April.

The Bridgend AM joined volunteers at the stunning residential library renowned for its collection of theological, historical, cultural and political books and material.

Gladstone’s spokeswoman Amy Sumner told Deeside.com:

“The First Minister has been shown some the treasures of our collection including annotated books owned by William Gladstone, Mr Jones has also been talking to volunteers and local groups who use Gladstone’s Library.”