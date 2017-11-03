First image of £4 million new Queensferry adult day centre

Flintshire County Council has published the first image of the £4 million adult day centre set to replace the Glanrafon centre in Queensferry.

The brand new learning disability day centre will replace the current ‘ageing and inefficient building’ which sits opposite Deeside Leisure Centre.

From the image released by Flintshire County Council, the location of the day centre looks to have moved from its current location next door to Deeside Fire Station onto the former John Summers High School fields, though this isn’t confirmed.

Councillor Aaron Shotton, Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Finance, said:

“Despite the council facing an enormous financial challenge, we have set out a clear and ambitious capital programme and this £4 million demonstrates this Council’s commitment to providing much-needed investment in this important and valued service.

The new facility will replace the existing day centre which is an ageing and inefficient building. The new building will be state-of-the-art and has been designed with input from service users, their family members and our staff.”

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Social Services, Councillor Christine Jones, said:

“We are delighted to be able to announce the start of this project. The proposed site for the new building provides an accessible and prominent position and we are hoping, subject to planning approvals, that construction can start in spring next year, with a completion date scheduled for early 2019.”