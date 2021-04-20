Firefighters rescue pensioner from Ewloe bungalow blaze

A woman in her sixties and her neighbour in her nineties escaped from a fire in their homes on Woodside Close, Ewloe in the early hours of this morning.

The occupant of the first bungalow woke to find a fire affecting the roof of her home, and was able to leave the property quickly while smoke alarms were activating.

The fire had spread across the roofspace to the adjoining bungalow, and the resident, a woman in her nineties, had to be carried out of her smokelogged property by firefighters.

The lady was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been released.





North Wales Fire and Rescue Service say they were called just before 11.30pm last night, April 19, and two crews from Deeside, a crew from Buckley and a crew from Mold attended and tackled the fire.

The fire caused 100% fire damage to the first property and the second property had 30% fire damage to the roof and 100% smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is thought to be electrical.

Paul Scott, Senior Fire Safety Manager for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: “I am extremely proud of our crews who worked quickly and effectively to rescue the lady and get the fire under control.

“We are all very pleased that both the women escaped unharmed – our work is all about protecting our communities and saving lives, both through responding in times of need and helping to prevent fires and educating people about staying safe from fire.

“Smoke alarms provide an early warning signal which can allow you and your family to escape unharmed from a fire in your home. We offer free safe and well checks for all residents where a member of the Service will give fire safety hints and tips, help you to formulate a fire escape plan and provide new alarms – all free of charge.

“To register for a free safe and well check, please call the 24 hour free hotline on 0800 169 1234.”