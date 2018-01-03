Firefighters called to house in Buckley after reports of burning smell

Firefighters were called to a house on Southfields Close in Buckley just before 10am this morning, Tuesday 3rd following reports there was a smell of burning.

On arrival, fire crews discovered that the burning smell was coming from a piece of wood that had been left on the cooker hob which had been turned on.

Tim Owen from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said:

“Time and time again we attend house fires which have started in the kitchen – in this incident the occupier had left a piece of wood on the hob which had heated over a period of time and created a smell of burning in the property.

“This occupier was lucky that she smelt the burning and called us out before this developed into a serious fire. Our advice is never leave anything on or near the hob or cooker even if you have turned them off.

“Smoke alarms save lives. The early warning provided by a smoke alarm can provide vital minutes to help them escape unharmed. Ensure that you have smoke alarms installed and maintain them by testing once a week.”