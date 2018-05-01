Fire service update on Sandycroft fire.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has issued an update at 9.37pm, it says:

“Viability could still be poor on the A494 and M56 this evening as a result of the fire in Sandycroft – please reduce your speed if travelling in this area. Firefighters remain on the scene and are asking people to avoid the area of the incident.

Fire crews remain at the scene and will be there for the some time. Please avoid the area at this time.”

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has issued an update at 7.10pm, it says:

Crews are in attendance at a fire in Factory Road, Sandycroft. North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received the call at 3.14pm today (Tuesday 1st May).

Crews from Wrexham, Flint, Buckley, Mold, Llandudno, Deeside and Wrexham, Rhyl, Johnstown and Ruthin are dealing with a fire involving plastics. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are using hose reels and main jets to deal with the fire.

Members of the public are asked to keep away from the incident and all doors and windows in the area to remain close.

The road is closed between Chemistry Lane and Factory Lane.

Darren Jones from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Visibility is poor on the A55 and the M6 (?) due to the think smoke coming from this incident.

We are asking people travelling on those roads to reduce their speed. Please stay away from the riverside cycle path in Sandycroft this evening if you are cycling or walking your dog.

Water supplies could be affected in this area this evening whilst firefighters are tackling this fire.”

Residents in the Sandycroft area are being told to keep windows and doors shut after a huge blaze broke out just off Factory Road this afternoon.

Natural Resources Wales are also at the scene of the blaze Euros Jones, duty tactical manager said: “Fires at waste sites can harm the environment, people and wildlife.

“The smoke affects the air we breathe and the water used by the fire service to fight the blaze can pollute local streams and rivers.

“In this location we are working hard to protect the Dee which is important as a source of drinking water for people in a large area, for the local economy, as a place for local people to enjoy and for wildlife.

“We have officers on site working with the fire and rescue service, advising them on the best way to reduce the effect of this fire on the environment.”

Picture: Mel Williams