Finest names in food and drink brought together for Coleg Cambria conference

The finest names in food and drink came together at Coleg Cambria for a leading industry event.

Aber Falls Whisky Distillery boss James Wright was among the guest speakers at the free Food and Hospitality Conference in Deeside today, Wednesday, October 13.

The forum included demonstrations, presentations and networking, as well as talks on food hygiene, apprenticeships and GDPR.

Mark Whitfield from Wurkplace Ltd, and Jennifer Kennedy, Senior Member Executive at West Cheshire and North Wales Chamber of Commerce, were also in attendance.

And James Hicks, Strategic Development Manager (Wales) at the National Skills Academy for Food and Drink, led a discussion on the Tasty Food Pledge.

Organised by Kate Muddiman, Cambria’s Work-based Learning Manager for Hospitality and Catering, Food Manufacturing, Land-based and Leisure Operations, the annual conference is now in its seventh year and was one of the biggest and best yet.

“It was a privilege to bring together local producers, suppliers and organisations from the food and drink industry to raise the awareness of the importance of localism and government regulations,” said Kate.

“Businesses enjoyed the opportunity to network and learn more about what funding and training opportunities are open to them and really enjoyed the programme – we would like to thank them all for coming and look forward to seeing them again next year.”