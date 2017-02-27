Find out more about the Canary Girls of Queensferry munitions factory

© IWM (Q 54658)

The Queensferry Munitions Factory played a pivotal role in World War One. It was situated on land bordered by the Chester and Holyhead railway, by Station road, and by the south bank of the River Dee.

This site had seen a number of industries, including chemical works, since the late 1780s.

Vast quantities of chemical weapons were used in World War One.

Following a shortage of shells in 1915 the new Minister for Munitions, David Lloyd George, immediately launched into the urgent task of building munitions factories across the country.

A disused boiler factory in Queensferry that had briefly been a detention centre for German civilians was converted and expanded to produce munitions.

This presentation will look at the expansion of the site, and the human stories of the German detainees, the workers who travelled from Australia to work there, and the women who worked in very hazardous conditions.

Many of the munitionettes (the women who made up 70% of the 7,000 + workers) developed a yellowing of the skin from contact with TNT, and came to be known as The Canaries.

