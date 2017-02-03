Flintshire man sentenced to 18 months in jail for selling cannabis to children as young as 14

A 21 year old man from Flintshire who sold cannabis to children as young as 14 has been sent to prison.

Andrew Stephen Harrison from Treuddyn, was arrested at Edinburgh Avenue in Caergwrle, in September.

Police seized a quantity of cannabis, scales and a cannabis grinder.

Mobile phone evidence gathered by police showed Harrison was selling cannabis to children as young as 14 years.

He admitted being concerned in the supply of the class B drug on September 1, and possessing cannabis on October 15.

Today at Mold Crown Court Harrison was convicted of supplying cannabis and possession of cannabis.

He has been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment