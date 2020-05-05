Female offenders to get Residential Centre in Wales

The Deputy Minister and Chief Whip, Jane Hutt, today welcomed the Justice Minister Lucy Frazer’s announcement that the first residential centre for women offenders will be in Wales.

Many women are sent to prison, often for low-level summary offences, where the impact of incarceration has a catastrophic impact on them and their families.

The Minister also welcomed an additional £2.5m funding to further advance the Female Offending Strategy in England and Wales. The first Residential Women’s Centre in Wales will provide accommodation for vulnerable women with complex needs who would otherwise be sentenced to custody.

It will also aim to tackle the underlying causes of offending, such as substance misuse and mental health problems, and support women through the transition to life back in the community.