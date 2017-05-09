Fancy an allotment? Plots in Garden City will soon be available for rent

Garden City residents who are keen to grow their own fruit and veg may be able to enjoy a bumper harvest this year by renting a local allotment.

Clwyd Alyn Housing Association, who manage the community allotment site in Garden City, Deeside, are asking anyone interested in taking over an allotment to get in touch as they will soon have plots available.

“The rent is just £13.50 per year for half a plot and £27 for a full allotment and they’re available to anyone living locally, regardless of whether they are a Clwyd Alyn resident,” said Community Development Officer Louise Blackwell.

“The Community allotments are really popular, they’re a great way of staying healthy, making new friends and growing your own produce, so it’s great if people want to sign up and we’ll let them know as soon as plots are free or add them to the waiting list if we are over-subscribed,” added Louise.

You can who contact her on 01745 536913 or via email: louise.blackwell@clwydalyn.co.uk.