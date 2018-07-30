Ewloe based LDF rebrands to White Oak following acquisition deal

Ewloe based LDF Group has rebranded to White Oak UK following the firms acquisition by US investment giant White Oak Global Advisors.

LDF which was established in 1986, is one of the largest independent finance providers for small- and medium-size enterprises in the U.K.

The company which employs 220 in Ewloe and four other offices in Stewarton, Manchester, London and Southampton has over 10,000 clients across a diversified set of industries.

Peter Alderson, Managing Director of White Oak UK, said:

“There’s still a real gap in the availability of lending to SMEs across the UK and this can be a huge barrier for many business owners. “We are confident that through the increased levels of funding and the enhanced suite of financial products available to us through the wider group, we will be in an even stronger position to drive a positive change for small and mid-sized businesses who are looking for simple access to finance and an improved speed of service.”

So long, LDF. Hello White Oak UK! We’re all very excited about what the future holds for the business and our customers. Stay tuned for updates.#Business #WhiteOakUK pic.twitter.com/lbk6ZpHAQy — White Oak UK (@WhiteOakUK) July 16, 2018

Growth is very much on the agenda for White Oak UK, over the past four years the firm has provided more than £1bn in funding to UK entrepreneurs and business owners, lending a total of £511m in 2017 – a 32% rise on the previous year.

Andre Hakkak, White Oak CEO, commented:

“As we look to grow our international presence, we are excited to achieve further success and scale in the UK through new working capital products. “We are confident that White Oak UK will continue to expand and having recently broken the £1 billion mark in own book lending, I believe that the business is on track to meet its ambitious goal of increasing its support of UK business finance with the help of the group’s additional backing.”

The rebrand, which came into effect on the 16th July, has no impact on existing agreements.