Event: Deeside Heritage Exhibition at St David’s Church, Mold Road, Connah’s Quay.

Seacadets on Tuscan c1960

Deeside Heritage Exhibition at St David’s Church, Mold Road, Connah’s Quay.

The Parish of Connah’s Quay is hosting an Exhibition of photographs and artefacts which show the shipping heritage of the area of Deeside.

The exhibition will include photographs from Connah’s Quay, Shotton, Queensferry, Garden City, Sealand and Sandycroft, also where people went to school and worked.

From the 1850s to 1930s many ships were built along the Dee.

The industries of Deeside, the building of the steelworks, its story, and the coming of the railways will be displayed.

It’s a great opportunity to learn about the history of Deeside.

The event is open daily from 10am for 3 days – October 19th, 20th and 21st.

It is free admission and if you enjoy the displays, a donation would be most welcome.

An ‘Exhibition Café’ is open for refreshments.

Deeside heritage exhib

